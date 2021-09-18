Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Carlisle strike in stoppage time to snatch draw at home to Scunthorpe

By Press Association
September 18 2021, 5.30pm
Carlisle hit back for a draw (Mike Egerton/PA)
Struggling Scunthorpe were denied a fine win as Carlisle clinched a dramatic late 2-2 draw deep into stoppage time.

Brennan Dickenson salvaged a late point with his 95th-minute equaliser at Brunton Park.

Scunthorpe, who had lost three in a row, looked well on their way to getting back to winning ways with first-half efforts from Aaron Jarvis and Emmanuel Onariase.

The Iron were hammered 4-0 last time out, but Jarvis put the visitors ahead when he headed home from Jake Scrimshaw’s knock down.

Jarvis failed to double his tally after a poor Magnus Norman back pass before Scunthorpe goalkeeper Rory Watson produced a fine save to keep out Jordan Gibson.

The second came via another header as Onariase hammered Mason O’Malley’s corner home.

Carlisle defender Rod McDonald headed wide as Chris Beech’s side tried to get back into the game.

But Gibson made no mistake with a clinical finish with 10 minutes to go to get the hosts back into the match.

And Dickenson headed home Gibson’s cross at the back post to spark scenes of jubilation among the home fans.

