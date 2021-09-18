Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Darren Ferguson celebrates Peterborough milestone with big win over Birmingham

By Press Association
September 18 2021, 5.31pm
Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson marked his milestone match with a fine win over Birmingham (Joe Giddens/PA)
Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson marked his milestone match with a fine win over Birmingham (Joe Giddens/PA)

Peterborough snapped their four-match losing streak in the Championship in stunning style by blowing away 10-man Birmingham 3-0 at home.

On the day Darren Ferguson broke the record of most games managed by a Posh boss, his 492nd match at the helm was certainly among the happiest as it came complete with a 222nd win – and few of the previous 221 have been as emphatic or essential as this triumph.

The form book went out of the window as a Posh side, who had slumped to four successive Championship defeats, dominated a City team previously unbeaten on their travels.

Ferguson’s men made the perfect start inside the opening minute – albeit with a helping hand from the visitors as stretching City skipper Harlee Dean could only steer a Siriki Dembele cut-back past his own goalkeeper Matija Sarkic with 58 seconds on the clock.

Ferguson handed a first league start to David Cornell in goal with regular number one Christy Pym missing due to illness but the Welshman was rarely pressed into action by a City side featuring full debutant Troy Deeney in their attack.

The former Watford man did force Cornell into a routine stop with the second of two headed efforts around the midway point of the opening period but there was considerably more threat posed at the other end.

Dembele saw a shot well blocked seconds after Jack Taylor danced round the onrushing Sarkic only to be carried too wide to be able to get in a shot at a gaping target.

But Posh didn’t have to wait long to double their advantage as referee Jarred Gillett pointed to the spot when Jorge Grant was brought down by Ryan Woods after being sent clear by a fine Dembele pass.

Jonson Clarke-Harris had no trouble in tucking away his second penalty in three games by sending Sarkic the wrong way in the 35th minute.

He should have been celebrating again moments later only to fluff his lines with just Sarkic to beat but Posh were well in command.

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer rolled the dice with a double change at the break and it almost reaped instant reward with Woods being denied by Cornell from a tight angle.

But City were again on the receiving end as the crucial third goal arrived five minutes into the second half with chief Posh tormentor Dembele again doing much of the damage.

He tricked his way inside and picked out Grant, who claimed his first Posh goal with a precise finish from the edge of the box in the 50th minute.

The outcome was put beyond doubt when City midfielder Gary Gardner saw red in the 65th minute for a shocking challenge on Nathan Thompson.

That left Posh to comfortably see out a second success of the campaign with a terrific Cornell stop late on denying Deeney a consolation for the well-beaten Blues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]