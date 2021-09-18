Missed penalty costs Sheffield Wednesday as they are held to draw by Shrewsbury

Sheffield Wednesday had to settle for a point after taking an early lead against Shrewsbury and failing to convert a penalty in a 1-1 draw.

Saido Berahino put the hosts ahead and Barry Bannan missed from the spot before Ryan Bowman made it all square going into the break.

Berahino gave the hosts a sixth-minute lead, heading firmly past Marko Marosi after meeting a corner from Bannan.

Berahino went close a few minutes later with another header which went just wide.

Bannan had a great chance to extend Wednesday’s lead from the penalty spot after Olamide Shodipo was fouled inside the area but his effort from the spot went wide.

Marosi saved a shot from Lee Gregory before Shrewsbury equalised following a mistake from Bailey Peacock-Farrell. The keeper dropped the ball from a cross and Bowman found the net from inside the six-yard box.

Shodipo fired over early in the second half while Shrewsbury’s Luke Leahy wasted a good chance when he shot wide.