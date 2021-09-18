Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Garath McCleary at the double as Wycombe defeat struggling Charlton

By Press Association
September 18 2021, 5.35pm
Garath McCleary (right) scored twice in Wycombe’s win (Simon Galloway/PA)
Garath McCleary (right) scored twice in Wycombe’s win (Simon Galloway/PA)

Garath McCleary scored both goals as Wycombe got back to winning ways in League One with a 2-1 victory over Charlton.

Following their first win in three, the Chairboys rise to fifth in the table, but the Addicks are now second bottom, as their poor start to the season showed no signs of abating.

Wycombe came within a whisker of opening the scoring when Curtis Thompson’s effort came back off the post after he had been teed up by Daryl Horgan.

But the deadlock was broken two minutes before half-time when McCleary was given plenty of time to cut inside before finding the bottom corner from just outside the box.

The second goal for the hosts finally arrived when Horgan’s ball into the box was headed back across by Jordan Obita to give McCleary an easy header at the back post.

Charlton, who were largely listless, had some belated hope when Sam Lavelle headed in Harry Arter’s corner in stoppage time, but they could not force an equaliser.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier