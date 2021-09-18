Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Danny Newton double fires Solihull Moors to victory over Boreham Wood

By Press Association
September 18 2021, 5.36pm
Solihull Moors v Boreham Wood (Catherine Ivill/PA)
Solihull Moors v Boreham Wood (Catherine Ivill/PA)

Danny Newton hit his first two goals for Solihull Moors as they made it three National League wins in a row with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood.

Moors went ahead after just eight minutes when a poor header dropped short of goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore, who was stranded out of his box, and Joe Sbarra nipped in to steal the ball and roll it into an empty net.

They doubled their advantage after 29 minutes with Newton grabbing his first goal for the club, getting the better of Jamal Fyfield and firing past Ashmore from a tight angle.

The visitors gave themselves hope when they pulled one back seven minutes later as Jacob Mendy picked up the ball on the left and struck an effort into the corner beyond the grasp of Ryan Boot.

Newton restored the two-goal advantage three minutes after the break, picking the ball up on the edge of the area and finding the bottom corner.

