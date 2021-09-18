Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Newport snatch late win over Walsall as James Clarke downs former club

By Press Association
September 18 2021, 5.36pm
Former Walsall defender James Clarke scored the winner for Newport (Richard Sellers/PA)
James Clarke came back to haunt his old club as he headed home a late winner to earn Newport a 2-1 victory over Walsall at Rodney Parade.

Signed in the summer by the Exiles, Clarke rose high to meet Cameron Norman’s pinpoint cross in the 87th minute and notch his first goal for his new club.

Walsall goalkeeper Carl Rushworth saved a first-half penalty to keep his side in a game that looked like running away from them in the opening 45 minutes as Newport found their feet after their midweek defeat to Northampton.

Michael Flynn made eight changes to that side and saw his new-look team respond with some sparkling football.

They took the lead in the ninth minute when Mickey Demetriou eventually found the back of the net from a Matty Dolan corner after the ball had bounced around on the six-yard line.

Dolan then missed a penalty after 45 minutes that would have made it 2-0, and two minutes into first-half stoppage time the scores were level thanks to a goal from Tyrese Shade that was made by the outstanding Emmanuel Osadebe.

Walsall pressed harder and higher in the second half and saw one header bounce clear off the home crossbar but, just when it seemed like the points would be shared, then came Clarke’s late header to win in for County.

