Sport Michael Cheek maintains scoring record in Bromley's win over Barnet By Press Association September 18 2021, 5.38pm Barnet manager Harry Kewell (Zac Goodwin/PA) Michael Cheek continued his record of scoring in every National League game this season as Bromley beat winless Barnet 2-0 at Hayes Lane. The 30-year-old striker took his tally to six goals in five appearances when he won and converted a 19th-minute penalty. Bromley doubled their advantage in the 62nd minute when Chris Bush headed home from a corner. Barnet, who have registered just two points so far this season, had gone close to taking the lead but Mason Bloomfield's 25-yard effort was superbly saved by Mark Cousins.