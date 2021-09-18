Ryan Hardie goal earns Plymouth victory at Wimbledon

Ryan Hardie’s cool finish gave Plymouth a 1-0 win at AFC Wimbledon.

The 47th-minute goal ensured Pilgrims manager Ryan Lowe had reason to celebrate on his 43rd birthday.

The hosts started the brightest, with Ethan Chislett’s shot and Will Nightingale’s header both forcing good saves from Michael Cooper in the opening 20 minutes.

At the other end, Jordan Houghton’s 40th-minute free-kick was parried away by Nik Tzanev and, in the ensuing scramble, Plymouth’s stand-in captain James Wilson had a shot blocked on the line by defender Cheye Alexander.

Plymouth broke through after the restart.

Hardie ran free and took his time to round the advancing Tzanev before placing the ball home.

Wimbledon were frustrated in their attempts to level.

Ayoub Assal came closest halfway through the second half, but the Dons midfielder was forced wide and then blasted over with his follow-up.

Substitute Kieran Agard fired wide from inside the area and Panutche Camara shot straight at the keeper from long range in the closing 10 minutes as Plymouth pushed for a second.

Both sides scored in added time last weekend, but there was no late drama this time as Plymouth sealed victory.