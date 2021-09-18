Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Jack Payne gives Crawley first away win of season

By Press Association
September 18 2021, 5.39pm
Jack Payne scored the winning goal (PA)
Jack Payne scored the winning goal (PA)

Jack Payne’s first-half strike secured Crawley their first away win of the Sky Bet League Two season with a 1-0 triumph at Colchester.

Crawley goalkeeper Glenn Morris denied Alan Judge at his near post in the fourth minute while Brendan Wiredu hooked wide from the edge of the six-yard box soon after, as Colchester started brightly.

But Crawley took a 22nd-minute lead through Payne, who fired a crisp first-time shot past goalkeeper Shamal George from the edge of the area after Will Ferry had got the better of Charlie Daniels and squared the ball.

Crawley pushed for a second before half-time, with Nick Tsaroulla’s long-range effort flying just over and George saving Ferry’s curled effort.

Morris saved Frank Nouble’s fierce shot just after the hour after Tom Eastman’s pass had dissected the Crawley defence but seconds later at the other end, George denied substitute Ashley Nadesan from close range.

George also kept out Crawley substitute Kwesi Appiah’s effort in stoppage-time, as the visitors sealed a second straight win.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier