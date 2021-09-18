Jack Payne gives Crawley first away win of season

Jack Payne’s first-half strike secured Crawley their first away win of the Sky Bet League Two season with a 1-0 triumph at Colchester.

Crawley goalkeeper Glenn Morris denied Alan Judge at his near post in the fourth minute while Brendan Wiredu hooked wide from the edge of the six-yard box soon after, as Colchester started brightly.

But Crawley took a 22nd-minute lead through Payne, who fired a crisp first-time shot past goalkeeper Shamal George from the edge of the area after Will Ferry had got the better of Charlie Daniels and squared the ball.

Crawley pushed for a second before half-time, with Nick Tsaroulla’s long-range effort flying just over and George saving Ferry’s curled effort.

Morris saved Frank Nouble’s fierce shot just after the hour after Tom Eastman’s pass had dissected the Crawley defence but seconds later at the other end, George denied substitute Ashley Nadesan from close range.

George also kept out Crawley substitute Kwesi Appiah’s effort in stoppage-time, as the visitors sealed a second straight win.