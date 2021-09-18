Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Danny Johnson equaliser helps Mansfield end losing run with Rochdale draw

By Press Association
September 18 2021, 5.43pm Updated: September 18 2021, 6.04pm
Danny Johnson struck for Mansfield (Aaron Chown/PA)
Mansfield snapped a five-game losing streak after coming back to draw 1-1 with Rochdale.

Substitute Danny Johnson scored less than three minutes after entering the pitch to cancel out Danny Cashman’s 50th-minute opener.

The visitors had enjoyed the better of the limited first-half chances with Jake Beesley twice going close in the opening 25 minutes.

At the other end, Rochdale goalkeeper Joel Coleman comfortably saved a long-range Stephen McLaughlin with chances at a premium.

Mansfield had a chance to snatch the lead on the stroke of half-time but Rhys Oates was just unable to tap home a Jordan Bowery cross at the back post.

Dale threatened again at the start of the second half when Max Taylor headed a corner over from just three yards out three minutes after the restart.

However, they did not have to wait long to take the lead as Cashman fired Rochdale ahead after Matty Dunn took full advantage of a blunder by Kellan Gordon to pick him out.

Bowery curled wide before George Maris had a powerful shot blocked as Mansfield pushed for an equaliser.

And they got the response they were looking for when replacement Johnson slotted home from close range in the 73rd minute from Ollie Clarke’s cutback.

The hosts then almost snatched it at the end but Coleman made a great reaction save from Harry Charsley on the stroke of full-time.

