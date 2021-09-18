Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Northampton boss Jon Brady content with a point against Swindon

By Press Association
September 18 2021, 5.43pm
Jon Brady’s side are fourth in the table (Nick Potts/PA)
Northampton manager Jon Brady was satisfied with a point after a 1-1 draw with Swindon at Sixfields.

Central defender Fraser Horsfall’s 83rd-minute header secured a share of the spoils for the fourth-placed Cobblers, who had fallen behind to a clinical 57th-minute strike from Robins forward Tyreece Simpson.

Both sides hit the woodwork and created and spurned numerous other opportunities in an entertaining game.

“I think both managers will think this game could have gone either way,” admitted Brady.

“I think it was a fantastic advert for League Two football, the way it was played and it was end-to-end stuff.

“That is not so great for a manager sometimes, but I think that is our best return this season in terms of chances created, but both teams had their moments.

“We have hit the post, they have hit the bar, we have had a goal disallowed, and it was one of those we could have won, but in the end we got a point.

“We were knocking on the door, and we got the goal on 83 minutes with a fantastic header from Fraser.

“He is our captain, our leader and gets a great goal. We then had a few flashes across the goal towards the end and went so close.

“So overall I am pleased we fought back from the goal we conceded, and I was disappointed with how that happened, but on the whole it was a good performance.”

Swindon manager Ben Garner felt his side deserved more.

He admitted: “We are a little frustrated to be honest. Their equaliser was a wonderful header, but we are disappointed not to take three points from the game.

“Even after it going 1-1, we had a great opportunity to win it, so we are slightly disappointed not to win it, but that can be turned into a positive.

“We have come to a very difficult place and played a Northampton team that are very good at what they do.

“So to be disappointed with only getting a point is a good sign of the progress we are making.

“The players are disappointed in the dressing room which is again something I like, because it shows we are not content coming away from home and only getting a point.

“But we are unbeaten away from home and this keeps that momentum going.”

