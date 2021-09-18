Northampton boss Jon Brady content with a point against Swindon

Northampton manager Jon Brady was satisfied with a point after a 1-1 draw with Swindon at Sixfields.

Central defender Fraser Horsfall’s 83rd-minute header secured a share of the spoils for the fourth-placed Cobblers, who had fallen behind to a clinical 57th-minute strike from Robins forward Tyreece Simpson.

Both sides hit the woodwork and created and spurned numerous other opportunities in an entertaining game.

“I think both managers will think this game could have gone either way,” admitted Brady.

“I think it was a fantastic advert for League Two football, the way it was played and it was end-to-end stuff.

“That is not so great for a manager sometimes, but I think that is our best return this season in terms of chances created, but both teams had their moments.

“We have hit the post, they have hit the bar, we have had a goal disallowed, and it was one of those we could have won, but in the end we got a point.

“We were knocking on the door, and we got the goal on 83 minutes with a fantastic header from Fraser.

“He is our captain, our leader and gets a great goal. We then had a few flashes across the goal towards the end and went so close.

“So overall I am pleased we fought back from the goal we conceded, and I was disappointed with how that happened, but on the whole it was a good performance.”

Swindon manager Ben Garner felt his side deserved more.

He admitted: “We are a little frustrated to be honest. Their equaliser was a wonderful header, but we are disappointed not to take three points from the game.

“Even after it going 1-1, we had a great opportunity to win it, so we are slightly disappointed not to win it, but that can be turned into a positive.

“We have come to a very difficult place and played a Northampton team that are very good at what they do.

“So to be disappointed with only getting a point is a good sign of the progress we are making.

“The players are disappointed in the dressing room which is again something I like, because it shows we are not content coming away from home and only getting a point.

“But we are unbeaten away from home and this keeps that momentum going.”