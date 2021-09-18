Halifax stroll to victory over Stockport

Matthew Warburton struck against his former club as Halifax registered a 3-0 victory over Stockport at The Shay.

The summer signing from Northampton delivered a fine free-kick to give his side the lead four minutes before half-time.

Stockport twice hit the woodwork prior to the deadlock being broken, John Rooney curling an effort off the post before Alex Reid’s cross was diverted onto the bar by a Halifax defender.

A terrific Tyrell Warren tackle prevented Reid from making it 1-1 before Halifax goalkeeper Sam Johnson made a stunning save to deny Rooney.

Those moments proved crucial when Tom Bradbury added a second with 12 minutes left with a tap-in before Billy Waters put the icing on the cake in the 90th minute with his fifth goal in six games.