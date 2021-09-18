Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Connor Lemonheigh-Evans nets late winner for Torquay to sink Southend

By Press Association
September 18 2021, 5.45pm
Torquay v Southend (PA)
Torquay v Southend (PA)

Torquay left it late to end a run of two successive National League defeats with a stoppage-time 1-0 win over Southend.

Keelan O’Connell came closest to opening the scoring for Torquay after 28 minutes but he could only fire narrowly wide.

After the break, Daniel Wright saw a shot saved by Steve Arnold before Joe Lewis headed a corner from Connor Lemonheigh-Evans over.

Sam Dalby, who had headed narrowly wide late in the first half, had the best chance for the Shrimpers but dragged his effort wide of the post.

Right at the end, the Gulls swooped as Dean Moxey’s low cross picked out Lemonheigh-Evans at the back post and he bundled the ball into the net.

