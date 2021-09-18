Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Notts County extend unbeaten run to seven after narrow win over Maidenhead

By Press Association
September 18 2021, 5.46pm
Notts County v Maidenhead (PA)
Notts County v Maidenhead (PA)

Notts County stretched their unbeaten start to the National League season to seven games with a 1-0 win over Maidenhead at Meadow Lane.

After a goalless first half, the Magpies went ahead after 48 minutes when Kyle Cameron headed a corner back into the danger area and Alex Lacey got the final touch to prod the ball home.

County had a marvellous opportunity to double the lead after 68 minutes when they were awarded a penalty after Ryan Upward was penalised for a push but Callum Roberts saw his spot-kick saved by Rhys Lovett.

Two minutes later, Lovett was called on to rescue his side again as he made a fine diving save to deny Joel Taylor from distance.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier