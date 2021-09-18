Sport Nathan Austin hat-trick keeps Kelty Hearts flying high By Press Association September 18 2021, 5.47pm Kelty Hearts remain top of cinch League Two (Richard Sellers/PA) Nathan Austin scored a hat-trick as cinch League Two leaders Kelty Hearts maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 3-0 win at Albion Rovers. The 27-year-old’s treble took his tally to nine goals for the campaign. Annan are second in the table, two points behind, after a 2-0 victory at Elgin. An early goal from Owen Moxon and a late one from Matty Douglas sealed the three points. It was also 2-0 at Stair Park, where Matt Yates and Broque Watson were on the scoresheet for Stranraer against Stenhousemuir, who are now bottom of the table. Cowdenbeath climbed off the foot of the standings with a 1-1 home draw against Forfar after Craig Thomson’s 82nd-minute free-kick cancelled out Matthew Aitken’s opener for the visitors. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Kelty Hearts striker Nathan Austin suffers racist abuse against Albion Rovers Jamie Barjonas bags opener as Kelty Hearts conquer Edinburgh City Matthew Aitken v Nathan Austin: League Two title tussle is goals battle between Forfar and Kelty Hearts strikers