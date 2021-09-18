More to come from table-topping Wigan, says boss Leam Richardson

Wigan boss Leam Richardson insists it is too early to get carried away after Wigan went top of League One with a 4-1 win at Accrington.

The visitors took the lead after only seven minutes when Jack Whatmough blasted the ball home following a James McClean corner and were two up in the 18th minute, Will Keane heading home Max Power’s cross.

Michael Nottingham curled an effort into the top corner after 53 minutes to get Accrington back into the match, but Wigan restored their two-goal cushion five minutes later when Charlie Wyke chipped the ball over goalkeeper James Trafford for his first Latics goal.

Wyke added a fourth in added time, racing into the area and placing a finish past Trafford, as Wigan moved above Sunderland on goal difference.

“It’s early days yet, we are still learning about each other and still working hard for each other and the main focus is the next game against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup,” said former Accrington boss Richardson.

“We will enjoy the result tonight, but we know we can improve and get better and that’s what we will be trying to do.

“I was really pleased with the performance, the players deserve the full credit as they showed great levels and application from the first minute.

“You know when you come here it will be a test. They are well coached by John (Coleman) and they are committed from the first minute to the last.

“But we got our timings right, we took the big moments when they fell to us and the lads did really well.

“I was pleased for Charlie to get his goals. He has been outstanding since he came here, he has a brilliant work ethic and it’s always pleasing for your striker to get the goals and I am sure he will get plenty more between now and the end of the season.”

Coleman’s side lost their 100 per cent home record, but he admitted his team were second best.

“Sometimes you have to hold your hand up and say the better side won and you have to congratulate them,” he said.

“Historically we have given such a good account of ourselves against the bigger teams, but people forget the pool we are fishing in and the pool they are fishing in.

“I don’t like using money as an excuse, but the harsh reality is three of their players will probably take home the same as our first team, staff and Under-23s altogether. We do often defy the odds, but sometimes it does make a difference.

“The goal that hurt me most was the fourth one as 3-1 doesn’t look too bad but 4-1 makes it look a comprehensive defeat and it was kamikaze defending by us.”

Coleman left striker Dion Charles out of his squad, with the Northern Ireland striker’s contract up at the end of the season.

The Reds boss said: “Dion needs to realise it’s a two-way process football. We have given him a massive lift-up into his career and he has got to show commitment to the club and, at this moment in time, he is not.”