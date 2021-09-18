Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Matt Taylor admits Exeter rode their luck against Sutton

By Press Association
September 18 2021, 6.04pm
Matt Taylor admitted his side were fortunate to win (Tim Markland/PA)
Matt Taylor admitted his side were fortunate to win (Tim Markland/PA)

Exeter manager Matt Taylor admitted that his team were fortunate to beat Sutton, but was delighted his tactical change had the desired effect as the Grecians recorded a 2-0 victory.

The away side dominated for the first hour and missed several clear-cut chances as Exeter’s goal led a charmed life.

But when Taylor switched to a flat back four, Sam Nombe’s shot was turned in by defender Ben Goodliffe for an unfortunate own goal before Nombe bagged his first goal for the club six minutes from time.

“There are different ways to win a game of football and sometimes you need a bit of luck,” Taylor said. “You always need a lot of heart, which we showed a lot of today, and then a bit of quality came through at the end.

“We rode our luck and they had the chances. We rode our luck because they pushed us back to where we didn’t want to be and we couldn’t quite get out and had no real service or threat about us.

“It was important that we addressed a few things at half-time and then again at the start of the second half because we needed to. Sometimes you need to change things when it’s not working and we had waited long enough.”

On Nombe, the City boss added: “The first one was an own goal I think but people will see his name on the score sheet and we will also see his performances. He is only going to get better.

“That was only his third or fourth start for us and he is a young kid that is still learning, but he has a physicality that frightens the life out of centre halves. We have to earn the right to play and give him that service.”

Sutton boss Matt Gray said: “We were outstanding in the first half, they had one break on us and the keeper made a good save but that was the only time they really got into our half.

“We were on the front foot and had many different opportunities to score. We were a threat from set-pieces and Donovan (Wilson) has hit the bar. You can go on and on about the amount of chances we had and not to be in the lead at half-time was very hard to take.

“I thought the second half was as dominant up until the goal. Richie (Bennett) has been outstanding since he started with us, he got his two goals a week ago and certainly deserved one or two today.

“We had headers cleared off the line, looked a constant threat all day and we really quietened the crowd down and they scored against the run of play.”

