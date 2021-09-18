Steve Cotterill disappointed Shrewsbury did not take win at Sheffield Wednesday

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill felt his side could have won after coming from behind to draw 1-1 at Sheffield Wednesday.

Saido Berahino put the hosts ahead early on and Barry Bannan missed a penalty before Ryan Bowman made it all square going into the break.

Berahino gave the hosts a sixth-minute lead, heading firmly past Marko Marosi after meeting a corner from Bannan. Berahino put another header just wide.

Wednesday were awarded a penalty after 23 minutes when Olamide Shodipo was fouled inside the area but Bannan’s effort from the spot went wide.

Shrewsbury equalised following a mistake from Bailey Peacock-Farrell when the keeper dropped the ball from a cross and Bowman found the net from inside the six-yard box.

Shrewsbury’s Luke Leahy also wasted a good chance when he shot wide.

Cotterill said: “We could have nicked it at the end with the chances that we had.

“They had more possession than us, but I thought we had the better chances. It was a brilliant team effort.

“When you come to a place like Hillsborough with the size of the crowd they’ve got and go a goal down, you fear the worst.

“We didn’t start the game with enough belief and then we did grow into the game. I thought we could have won the game in the second half.

“It shouldn’t have been a corner (for the Wednesday goal). Their lad’s kicked it out. We haven’t regrouped quick enough from that. My teams are predominantly good at defending set-plays and something seems to have got lost in translation.

“It was great character from the lads to come back. It was a real poacher’s goal from Ryan Bowman. I’m really pleased for him.”

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore thought his side should have won.

He said: “I felt there were enough chances to win the game.

“It was a game of two halves. We set off at a blistering speed, but we seemed to go away from the game plan in the second half and got drawn into a scrappy game.

“I was pleased with the opening 45 minutes, but we kept the door ajar for Shrewsbury.

“I am frustrated with the second half. It’s up to my team to review the second half and learn from it. I have to refocus the players’ mindset.

“We will have another week to work and we have got another tough game down at Ipswich.

“I would imagine he (Peacock-Farrell) will be disappointed with the goal for his standards. These little things can go against you.

“He’s an excellent goalkeeper. He will put that one behind him and move on.

“We have got some work to do. We know the journey we are on and it is not going to be plain-sailing.”