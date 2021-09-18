Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
I’m not happy with a point – Jim Goodwin frustrated by near miss at Hibernian

By Press Association
September 18 2021, 6.28pm
Jim Goodwin was not happy to settle for a point at Hibs (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin was left aggrieved that his side failed to notch their first cinch Premiership win of the season at Hibernian.

The Buddies led at half-time through an Eamonn Brophy strike but ended up needing a late equaliser from Joe Shaughnessy to salvage a 2-2 draw after a Paul McGinn equaliser and a Martin Boyle penalty within the space of four minutes swung the game in Hibs’ favour.

Goodwin felt his team played well enough to win and lamented the fact the Edinburgh side were able to seize the initiative through a spot-kick he is adamant should not have been awarded after referee Kevin Clancy judged that Matt Millar had grappled Ryan Porteous while defending a corner.

He said: “I’m not happy with a point. Before the game not many people would have given us a hope but on the balance of the game I’m quite frustrated to be sitting here just with a point. In the first half, the boys were excellent and we got the goal justifiably and deserved to go in ahead.

“We knew Hibs would change things because they couldn’t come out and play how they played in the first half and they were very, very good in the first 15 minutes of the second half. Their first goal was a decent goal but the big talking point for me was their penalty.

“I hate moaning all the time about decisions but I think that was an extremely soft penalty. There was a little bit of grappling before the ball came in but before Porteous went to ground, Matt Millar moved his arms out to his side to prove to the referee he wasn’t touching him.

“Porteous has a habit of winning cheap free-kicks over the years. Some people might say he was clever but for me the referee needs to see what was going on there and not give a penalty.

“There’s a real frustration because I think we could have won the game if that second goal hadn’t gone against us. I thought we had the Hibs fans on their team’s back for large periods of the game. I should probably be really pleased that the players gave everything right to the end and didn’t let the game get away from them because that 15-minute period when Hibs were on top, it could have gone 3-1, 4-1, but they didn’t allow that to happen.”

Hibs moved back ahead of Rangers at the top of the Premiership by virtue of goals scored, but manager Jack Ross was disappointed.

He said: “There’s a frustration at the way the game finished after we had got ourselves ahead but a large part of that frustration is down to the first-half performance because we didn’t play well.

“We weren’t at the levels we’ve been at in recent times. It’s a strange afternoon because we’ve remained undefeated and we’re back to the top of the table but there’s a lot of frustration with the outcome and bits of the performance.”

