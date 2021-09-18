Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Darren Ferguson “proud” as Peterborough mark milestone with win over Birmingham

By Press Association
September 18 2021, 6.32pm
Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson has now been in charge of the club for the most games (Steven Paston/PA)
Darren Ferguson admitted it was “a proud moment” to eclipse Barry Fry’s record for most games as Peterborough boss as he marked the milestone by watching his side beat 10-man Birmingham 3-0 at home.

Ferguson’s 492nd match in charge proved to be one of his happiest with a rousing second success of the campaign.

He said: “It’s not an easy thing to do to manage that many games and surpass a record that belonged to someone like Barry, who is a legend in the game.

“It’s a proud moment as this is the club that has given me the most success throughout my career of 34 years.

“I’ve been here three times and the club means everything to me. It has brought me, my wife and my family so much joy.”

Harlee Dean’s own goal inside the opening minute provided Posh with a perfect start as they snapped a four-game losing streak in the Championship.

Jonson Clarke-Harris made no mistake in doubling their lead from the penalty spot 10 minutes before the break after Jorge Grant was chopped down by Ryan Woods.

Clarke-Harris then fluffed a golden chance to strike again but the points were in the bag five minutes into the second period when Siriki Dembele tormented the Blues defence before summer capture Grant fired his first Posh goal from the edge of the box.

Any hopes of a City revival were ended when Gary Gardner saw red for a crude challenge on Nathan Thompson in the 65th minute.

The success came complete with a first clean sheet of the season for Posh with goalkeeper Dai Cornell enjoying a fine Championship debut after Ferguson axed Christy Pym following a dressing room incident after Tuesday’s loss at Reading.

Ferguson added: “It was definitely our best performance of this season – and you could argue our best for quite some time too. It was full of conviction and one I really enjoyed watching.

“We’re finding it tough on the road but at home we’ve been good and should arguably have at least three more points already.

“We were excellent in the first half and we told the lads the third goal would be crucial so getting that with such a wonderful finish from Jorge was huge.”

Boss Lee Bowyer blamed Birmingham’s below-par performance on tiredness.

He said: “Peterborough had the extra 24 hours rest with playing on Tuesday and us playing on Wednesday against a really good Fulham side – and it showed.

“They were first to everything whereas we were just a yard off in everything we tried to do.

“We couldn’t physically do any of the things we’re good at. It wasn’t just one or two players either – it was near on all of them.

“All day nothing went our way. We couldn’t score in the first half to get level at 1-1 and then they got a penalty for 2-0 10 seconds later.

“We started well in the second half after changing things around and created chances but then a pass from one of our players hit another one on the heel and Peterborough broke to score the third.

“But we can’t make excuses as they were the better side and fully deserved their win.

“We’ve now got a full week of training in which we can recharge our batteries and work on getting things right again.”

