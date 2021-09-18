Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

I’ll probably die young – Richie Wellens stressed out after Donny down Morecambe

By Press Association
September 18 2021, 6.49pm
Doncaster manager Richie Wellens feels the stress of management will shorten his life (Tim Goode/PA)
Richie Wellens admitted that he is probably heading for an early grave after watching his Doncaster team belatedly register their first Sky Bet League One win of the season.

Rovers saw off Morecambe 1-0 thanks to Tommy Rowe’s 81st-minute header – the left back’s second goal in as many games.

But it was not plain sailing for the hosts, who survived a penalty shout that both managers admitted should have been awarded when Pontus Dahlberg grappled Greg Leigh to the ground.

The Swedish keeper then went on to deny Cole Stockton in the sixth minute of stoppage time with a brilliant reflex save.

A relieved Wellens said afterwards: “Managing a football club is a stressful job and I work as hard as any manager in the country. My family have to deal with that so this win is for them, the players and our supporters.

“I’m going bald, I’ve got a patchy beard and I’ll probably die young or have a heart attack before my time, but I do this so the players and supporters get their rewards and they have done from this game. The result was exactly what we needed.

“We banked them in at times, but this game was more about our young team getting the basics right and we won the match by scoring from a set-play, defending our box well and our keeper making good saves. After we scored, we tried to protect the lead and our wingers dropped deeper.

“We didn’t want to do that, but it’s human nature and we needed Pontus to make a top save, which you expect from him because he’s a top-class keeper. They probably should have had a penalty and our analyst has said it should have been, but we deserve that bit of luck, because we’ve had horrendous luck so far this season.”

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson reasoned that the decision not to give a penalty against Dahlberg for an offence that could have been deemed worthy of a red card too proved the game’s turning point.

But he also blamed his side’s set-piece vulnerability for losing the match, saying: “I would have been very disappointed with a 0-0 draw, never mind a loss, but we have conceded from another set-play and, if we don’t start defending them properly, we will be in a relegation battle.

“You can blame referees and it was a rugby tackle on Greg and should have seen them go down to 10 men, but we can’t control referees’ performances – you can only hope somebody will have a look at it.

“What we can control is taking responsibility at set-pieces. You need men who will go and head the ball and, then, your man does not score.

“That’s not down to coaching or organisation, it’s down to desire. If we take set-plays away, then we’re a match for anybody in this division.”

