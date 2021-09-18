Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Danny Cowley accepts the blame as Portsmouth suffer a home defeat to Cambridge

By Press Association
September 18 2021, 6.54pm
Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley took the blame for his side’s defeat to Cambridge (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley took the blame for his side’s defeat to Cambridge (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley shouldered the blame after his side lost 2-1 at home to Cambridge to clock up a third successive defeat.

Goals from Joe Ironside and Liam O’Neil set Cambridge on course for victory and Ronan Curtis’ late strike provided scant consolation for Pompey.

Cowley said: “It is incredibly disappointing. As a manager you always take responsibility in these moments and rightly so.

“We were well short of the performance we wanted to put in. We did not have enough intensity to our play.

“The team we picked was not the right team so I will take responsibility for that. We did not have enough partnerships across the pitch.

“The players have to take responsibility as well but in these moments you can either look out the window or look in the mirror and I prefer to look in the mirror.

“It is only the second time in my 15 years as a manager that my team have lost three games on the spin and that is not good enough.”

Portsmouth were out to end a goal drought of three matches and dominated possession in the first half without ever really looking like scoring.

Cambridge took the lead against the run of play seven minutes before half-time.

Shilow Tracey combined neatly with George Williams whose sweet cross was headed across goal and into the far corner by
Ironside for his fifth goal of the season.

O’Neil volleyed Cambridge into a 2-0 lead with 21 minutes remaining after Pompey failed to deal with a corner.

Republic of Ireland international Curtis gave Cowley’s men hope in the 76th minute with a fiercely struck shot from an acute angle.

Cambridge manager Mark Bonner was delighted with how his side bounced back from last weekend’s 5-1 thrashing at home by Lincoln.

Bonner said: “We are delighted with the result but also the response from last week.

“We know it is another level and the test is big but to come here and take three points is major for us.

“It consolidates a fairly good start for us after seven games and we are starting to look, and feel, like we belong at the level.

“We know we are an underdog against most teams we play against, but we will try and embrace that tag and give the best of ourselves.

“It is really testing us, but we are really pleased with the level we found to win the game.

“To beat a goalkeeper of that quality is not easy but the two goals from us were brilliant and there were three great goals in the game.

“Their goal got the crowd going and made it a tough finish for us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier