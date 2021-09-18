Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Racism allegations mar Saturday’s Championship action

By Press Association
September 18 2021, 9.38pm
Peterborough reported that defender Nathan Thompson was subjected to racist abuse (Nigel French/PA)
Two allegations of racism marred Saturday’s action in the Sky Bet Championship with both Peterborough and Swansea reporting instances of abuse.

Two Birmingham fans have been arrested following an allegation of racist abuse aimed towards Posh defender Nathan Thompson, the clubs have confirmed.

Meanwhile Swansea reported that defender Rhys Williams was subjected to racist abuse from a home spectator during the second half of their match against Luton at Kenilworth Road.

Peterborough said in a statement: “Peterborough United Football Club can confirm that two Birmingham City supporters have been arrested following the allegation of racist abuse aimed towards defender Nathan Thompson during the second half of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium.

“Thompson reported the incident straight away to the match official who spoke with the fourth official before the two individuals were identified and detained.

“The football club condemns any form of discrimination and will work with the authorities.”

Birmingham said in a statement that the club have a “zero-tolerance policy towards any form of discrimination” and that they “will continue to assist the police in their investigations” and would “firmly support the action taken against anyone found guilty of such abhorrent behaviour.”

Swansea confirmed they had filed an official report alleging the abuse against Williams, and added that Bedfordshire Police and Luton were working to identify the individuals involved.

The club continued: “Swansea City condemns racism and abuse of all kinds because it has no place within football or any walk of life.

“Rhys has the full backing of everyone at the football club and we are in dialogue with his parent club Liverpool with regards to ensuring the player has all the support he needs.”

The Anfield club later tweeted in support of their player: “We’re with you, @rhyswilliams01 . #RedTogether.”

Also on Saturday, Kelty Hearts striker Nathan Austin was subjected to racist abuse during his team’s cinch League Two victory over Albion Rovers.

A Rovers fan group confirmed the abuse had taken place and said the perpetrator had “owned up to it and has been removed from our group.”

