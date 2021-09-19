On this day in 2015: Japan stun South Africa with victory at Rugby World Cup

Japan pulled off the biggest shock in Rugby World Cup history on this day in 2015 with a stunning 34-32 win over South Africa at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.

A try by Karne Hesketh in the final minute helped Eddie Jones’ side end their long wait for another victory in the quadrennial tournament.

The only previous World Cup win for Japan had been in 1991, but their 24-year wait without one – which stretched across 18 games – was ended in spectacular fashion on the south coast.

South Africa, two-time winners of the Webb Ellis Trophy at this stage, held a narrow lead at half-time and, in spite of a bright start by the underdogs, it was expected the Springboks would prove too strong after the break.

It did not prove the case with Ayumu Goromaru producing an accomplished display with the boot and when he converted his own try with 10 minutes left, the score was 29-29 and his own personal tally for the match stood at 24.

A Handre Pollard penalty seemed to have South Africa on course to narrowly avoid a big shock but Japan were not about to go down lightly.

Following a sustained period of pressure, a quick ball found Hesketh on the left flank and he dived over to spark wild and unexpected scenes of celebration at the Amex where the crowd were treated to a huge World Cup shock.

Japan’s Karne Hesketh scored the winning try against South Africa in 2015 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Japan players soaked up the adulation of the fans at full-time and bowed in front of the main stand, with this one of three wins for Jones’ side during the tournament.

It was not enough to secure a first-ever berth in the knock-out phase but the foundations for future success had been laid.

While Jones would move on and take charge of England, successor Jamie Joseph picked up the baton and lead his country into a home tournament in 2019 where they produced two more shocks.

Group wins over Ireland and Scotland – the latter avenging a heavy loss four years earlier – saw Japan reach a maiden quarter-final and despite a 26-3 defeat to eventual champions South Africa, their own campaign and the overall World Cup was deemed a huge success.