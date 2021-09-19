Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Robbie Neilson encouraged by Hearts’ top-flight performances

By Press Association
September 19 2021, 3.43pm
Robbie Neilson’s side remain unbeaten (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson took “massive positives” after his team maintained their unbeaten start to the cinch Premiership campaign in Dingwall.

Neilson’s side trailed at half-time after Ross County skipper Blair Spittal hit a double in response to Liam Boyce’s early strike.

But Stephen Kingsley levelled midway through the second period to earn Hearts a 2-2 draw.

Both sides had chances for a winner in an entertaining encounter and although Hearts missed the chance to top the table on Saturday night, Neilson remains encouraged by his side’s return to the top flight.

They now host Livingston and Motherwell in their next two games and Neilson wants them to utilise their home advantage.

“There’s massive positives,” he told Hearts TV. “Six games in, we are undefeated, we were sitting joint top of the league and we just need to keep trying to win games. We are playing good football, scoring goals and creating chances.

“The key thing for me is, if we don’t win the game, we have to make sure we take a point and move on to the next one.

“Home games are so important for us this season, we have two coming up and we have to make sure we win those games.

“Coming away from home, we want to win every single one, but if we’re not going to win it we take the point and move on.”

County came close to a late winner when John Souttar cleared off the line from Joseph Hungbo and manager Malky Mackay also had plenty of plus points.

His side could not have had a tougher start to the season with the visit of unbeaten Hearts coming on the back of playing last season’s top five.

Following a Covid-disrupted preparation and a major turnaround in players, a return of three points has given them a solid platform to build on.

“I have to give great credit to the players, they are taking on board the information we are giving them,” Mackay told RCFCTV. “They are fit, because they are having to work as hard as they are for 90 minutes. They are looking organised.

“There are players making their debuts every week, Ashley Maynard-Brewer came in for his debut in goal and was fantastic. They will start to get to know each other better and settle in.

“We have played the top five and created good chances against Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs and Rangers.”

On-loan Charlton goalkeeper Maynard-Brewer made several good saves after being given his chance ahead of Ross Laidlaw.

“We were delighted to get Ash,” Mackay said. “He was just back from the Olympics with the Australian team but he came up and trained like a beast for his first six weeks and shown real quality. He has a big personality as well which is important for a goalkeeper.

“The first goal takes a huge deflection off Jack Baldwin and the second goal was real quality. Overall he was excellent.”

