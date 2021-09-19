Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Tributes paid to former England striker Jimmy Greaves – Sunday’s sporting social

By Press Association
September 19 2021, 7.20pm
Jimmy Greaves has died (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Jimmy Greaves has died (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 19.

Football

Tributes were paid to Jimmy Greaves, who died at the age of 81.

Gary Neville and Bastian Schweinsteiger reacted to the late drama at the London Stadium.

The Manchester United players loved it after David De Gea’s late penalty save.

Sergio Aguero was kitted out in Barca gear.

Ashley Young celebrated Villa’s win.

Kieran Trippier celebrated his birthday.

Many happy returns to Filbert.

Cricket

The Spitfires were still celebrating their Vitality Blast win.

What a catch from Jordan Cox.

Chris Cairns gave a health update.

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen was finally back winning titles.

And Fallon Sherrock was at home on the big stage again.

Boxing

Ricky Hatton and Frank Bruno paid tribute to ‘Boycie’ following his death.

Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith showed off her favourite look.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier