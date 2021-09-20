Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Gillingham midfielder Stuart O’Keefe suspended for the game with Charlton

By Press Association
September 20 2021, 12.39pm
Gillingham’s Stuart O’Keefe will be unavailable for the Charlton game through suspension (Nigel French/PA)
Gillingham’s Stuart O’Keefe will be unavailable for the Charlton game through suspension (Nigel French/PA)

Gillingham will be without Stuart O’Keefe for their clash against Charlton.

The midfielder was sent off for his second bookable offence just before the half-hour mark during the Gills’ 4-1 defeat to MK Dons at the weekend.

Mustapha Carayol could also be a doubt after a knock in training ruled him out of the Dons game.

Gillingham also look set to be without John Akinde, Daniel Phillips and Ryan Jackson.

Charlton may continue to experiment with their line-up following their defeat to Wycombe at the weekend.

Nigel Adkins made six changes to the starting 11 for the Wycombe game, with Pape Souare and Harry Arter making their debuts for the club.

The Addicks will still be without Ryan Inniss and Ronnie Schwartz as they endure a spell on the sidelines following on from injury.

Inniss (thigh) and Schwartz (calf) are expected to be out of action for a couple of months.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier