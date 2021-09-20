Fabio Carvalho remains sidelined for Fulham’s clash with Leeds

Fulham will once again be without teenage star Fabio Carvalho for Tuesday night’s EFL Cup clash with Leeds.

Carvalho missed Saturday’s home defeat to Reading with a toe injury and remains sidelined with boss Marco Silva set to make changes.

Jay Stansfield, Michael Hector and Alfie Mawson could all be given a chance to impress against the Premier League side at Craven Cottage.

Silva is still without Kenny Tete (hamstring) and Tom Cairney (knee), who are longer-term injury absentees.

Adam Forshaw could make a rare appearance for Leeds after making a successful comeback in an under-23 match against Liverpool.

Marco Bielsa may turn to the Middlesbrough man among mounting injury concerns, with Robin Koch, Diego Llorente and Jack Harrison all sidelined.

Luke Ayling and Raphinha are also set to miss out after picking up injuries in the draw at Newcastle, while Pascal Struijk is suspended.

Daniel James is likely to start while the likes of Tyler Roberts and teenager Crysencio Summerville are also pushing to feature.