Kaiyne Woolery and Motherwell ‘buzzing’ after draw with Rangers

By Press Association
September 20 2021, 2.57pm
Kaiyne Woolery opened his Motherwell goal account (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Goal hero Kaiyne Woolery believes the morale-boosting 1-1 draw with Rangers on Sunday was further evidence of Motherwell’s squad growing into the season.

The 26-year-old forward scored his first cinch Premiership goal in the 66th minute to cancel out Fashion Sakala’s first-half opener for the champions at Ibrox.

Graham Alexander’s well-organised and tenacious side held out to become the first team to take points from Ibrox since March 2020 and the result kept them in fourth place in the table, with three wins and a draw in their last four games, a run of form which pleases Woolery.

“I just think we have gelled,” said Woolery, who joined on a three-year deal from Tranmere in the summer. “Obviously there is a lot of new players who have come through the door so it was always going to take time.

“But I think we have found a little mould, everyone in the changing room is a good person on and off the pitch so that helps a lot.

“If someone had offered us four points in the last two games against Aberdeen and Rangers, we would have taken their hand off. So we are buzzing.”

Woolery bemoaned the absence of Motherwell fans inside the stadium to see his close-range finish when he pounced on a loose ball inside the Light Blues penalty area.

No away supporters were allowed in at Ibrox on the day Rangers unfurled the league flag from last season’s title win before the game.

The former Bolton and Swindon striker said: “It was an unbelievable feeling scoring, especially in front of so many fans but it was a shame our fans weren’t here to celebrate with us. I didn’t know I scored, it went so quiet.

“It was a hard game but really enjoyable, there was a good atmosphere and we got a good result in the end.

“Rangers were up for it, they had a lot of shots and Liam Kelly and the back four were outstanding. But we always knew we were going to get one chance.

“We have been playing really well the last few games and picking up good results.

“The changing room is really positive right now so we always thought we could come back and get a goal.

