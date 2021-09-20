Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021 Show Links
Preston without cup-tied Josh Murphy for Cheltenham clash

By Press Association
September 20 2021, 3.25pm Updated: September 20 2021, 3.27pm
Josh Murphy is ruled out of the Cheltenham fixture as he is cup tied (David Davies/PA)

Preston will be without Josh Murphy for their Carabao Cup third-round clash with Cheltenham.

The midfielder is cup tied after playing in the earlier rounds of the tournament for his parent club Cardiff.

Defender Patrick Bauer could be a doubt having received stitches after breaking his nose during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with West Brom.

Connor Wickham will be hoping for another opportunity after making his debut off the bench against the Baggies, while Alan Browne was due to return to training on Monday.

Cheltenham could again be without Callum Wright and Liam Sercombe.

Neither player was involved in the Robins’ 1-0 win against Oxford at the weekend due to injury.

Alfie May made his case to feature against Preston after coming into the starting line-up following Wright’s late withdrawal and scoring the only goal of the game.

Kyle Vassell may also be given more game time after returning to action against Oxford as a late substitute, but defender Charlie Raglan remains sidelined.

