Madger Gomes could make Crewe bow after registration issues are resolved

Madger Gomes could make his debut for Crewe in their Sky Bet League One clash with Morecambe.

The midfielder’s registration was initially delayed and the resolution saw him make the bench for the weekend victory against Burton, but he did not feature.

Luke Offord could be in contention after coming on to replace Terell Thomas, who came ​off injured in the second half of the Brewers game.

On-loan midfielder Scott Robertson also looks likely to feature after impressing manager David Artell with his recent performances.

Scott Wootton could keep his starting place for Morecambe.

The defender made his league debut against Doncaster after joining the club in August, with manager Stephen Robinson describing his display as “excellent”.

The Shrimps will be without forward Courtney Duffus who has sustained a thigh injury and is expected to be out of action for at least six weeks.

In-form striker Cole Stockton will be the key man for the Shrimps up front. He is currently the leading scorer in League One with six goals.