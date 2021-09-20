Sport Jarred Gillett to make debut as Premier League’s first overseas referee By Press Association September 20 2021, 4.41pm Jarred Gillett will take charge of his first Premier League match this weekend (John Walton/PA) Jarred Gillett will become the first overseas official to referee a Premier League this weekend. The Australian, 34, will take charge of the Watford v Newcastle match on Saturday. Gillett was promoted to the Select Group 1 of referees by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) ahead of the start of the current season. He moved to England in the 2019-20 season to referee in the EFL after officiating in the A-League in his home country. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Ozan Tufan set to make his Watford debut against Stoke in the EFL Cup Manchester City fire a blank as rivals march on – Premier League talking points Brendan Rodgers felt one of Leicester’s two disallowed goals should have stood Mikel Arteta impressed with Arsenal’s battling qualities in win at Burnley