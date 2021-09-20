Wigan striker Charlie Wyke looking to extend form against old club Sunderland

Striker Charlie Wyke will be looking to pick up where he left off at the weekend as Wigan take on Sunderland in the Carabao Cup.

The former Black Cat opened his account after scoring a brace for the Latics in their 4-1 win against Accrington.

Wigan could also consider handing club debuts to deadline-day signings Joe Bennett, Jason Kerr and Curtis Tilt.

Bennett and Kerr have yet to feature in a matchday squad, while Tilt has been an unused substitute in the last two games.

Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan is available again for the Wigan clash.

Flanagan missed the Black Cats’ weekend draw with Fleetwood, serving a one-game suspension after picking up his fifth booking of the season against Accrington.

Ross Stewart could be a doubt after picking up a knock against the Cod Army.

The striker has netted five goals for Sunderland so far in League One and scored the opener at Fleetwood before a stoppage time challenge saw him end the game in discomfort.