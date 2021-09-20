Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Portsmouth captain Clark Robertson to miss Plymouth clash with hip injury

By Press Association
September 20 2021, 5.03pm
Portsmouth host Plymouth on Tuesday (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Portsmouth host Plymouth on Tuesday (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Portsmouth captain Clark Robertson will miss Tuesday’s game against Plymouth with a hip injury.

Robertson picked up the issue in training last Thursday and the central defender is still waiting to find out the extent of the problem.

Connor Ogilvie has a quad injury and will again be absent after he sat out Saturday’s defeat to Cambridge.

Pompey could also be without Jayden Reid (knee) and Liam Vincent.

Plymouth captain Joe Edwards has been suffering from a thigh problem but he should return on Tuesday after he missed Saturday’s win at AFC Wimbledon.

If Edwards is still out, Jordon Garrick will be in line to start after he made his full debut at the weekend.

Plymouth could welcome back Danny Mayor after six weeks out with a thigh injury.

However, James Bolton, Niall Ennis and George Cooper are all injured and are unavailable for the trip to Fratton Park.

