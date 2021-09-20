Crawley face decision whether to stick with winning team

Crawley manager John Yems must decide whether or not to stick with the side that began the wins over Carlisle and Colchester for the visit of Harrogate.

Kwesi Appiah and Ashley Nadesan are pushing for places in the starting line-up after they both came off the bench at Colchester on Saturday.

Owen Gallacher is hoping to play against Harrogate, where he had a spell on loan last year, but he has made just one league appearance for Crawley.

A third win in a row would see Crawley, who are currently 14th in League Two, move into the play-off places.

Harrogate could be without Lewis Page and Alex Pattison after they were injured during Saturday’s defeat to Port Vale.

Both were substituted in the first half, with Pattison suffering a cut to the head in the first minute of the game.

Jack Diamond will definitely be absent on Tuesday as he serves a one-match ban following his sending-off at Vale Park.

He could be replaced by Simon Power, who has started just one league game this season.