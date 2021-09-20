Sheffield United to check on Sander Berge fitness

Sheffield United will check on Sander Berge ahead of their Carabao Cup tie against Southampton.

The midfielder was withdrawn from the league game against Hull on Saturday as a precautionary measure, after feeling a pain in his hamstring during the warm-up.

The third-round game could be another chance for the likes of Michael Verrips, Kyron Gordon, Kacper Lopata, Zak Brunt, Iliman Ndiaye and Oliver Burke to get some more game time under their belts.

Recent signing Adlene Guedioura might also be handed his full debut, while Lys Mousset is fit again and back in contention.

Southampton will be without defender Jack Stephens.

Saints are enduring an anxious wait to learn the full extent of the injury he sustained against Manchester City.

The 27-year-old was forced off just before half-time during Saturday’s goalless draw with the Premier League champions after dropping to the floor and clutching his right leg.

Attacking duo Theo Walcott and Stuart Armstrong are also unlikely to make their comebacks on Tuesday night at Bramall Lane as both remain out with muscular injuries.