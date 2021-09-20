Sport Brentford boss Thomas Frank to make changes in the Carabao Cup against Oldham By Press Association September 20 2021, 5.28pm Thomas Frank will make changes (Dominic Lipinski/PA) Brentford manager Thomas Frank will make changes in the Carabao Cup against Oldham on Tuesday. The Premier League new boys head into the third-round clash buoyed by Saturday’s impressive 2-0 win at Wolves. Shandon Baptiste is unavailable to face Latics through suspension and Bees boss Frank says they have no fresh injuries to contend with. The Dane will shuffle his pack on Tuesday but name a strong bench, with Mathias Jensen, Mathias Jorgensen, Saman Ghoddos and Yoane Wissa among those pushing to start. Oldham head to Brentford Community Stadium bottom of the English Football League. Keith Curle’s side sit bottom of Sky Bet League Two following their 0-0 home draw with promoted Hartlepool at the weekend. A lengthy injury list has compounded matters for Oldham. Nicky Adams, Ouss Cisse and Jamie Hopcutt are among the absentees. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Thomas Frank expects Brentford to win cup clash but knows the threat Oldham pose QPR midfielder Luke Amos could make his return in Everton Carabao Cup clash Thomas Frank gives Brentford’s Ivan Toney full marks for his display at Wolves Oldham boss Keith Curle lauds struggling side’s ‘first class’ application