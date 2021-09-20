Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021
Sean Dyche believes Burnley have better squad depth this season

By Press Association
September 20 2021, 5.49pm
Sean Dyche has added depth to his Burnley squad over the summer (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Sean Dyche believes Burnley are better placed to compete on multiple fronts this season as he shifts attention to Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Rochdale.

Dyche often struggled for numbers last term, the result of a squad depleted as departing players were not replaced last summer before injuries bit to further reduce his options.

Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Arsenal left Burnley still without a Premier League win this season so it is obvious where Dyche’s priorities lie as he plans his team selection, but there is no question he has better options thanks to the summer signings of Maxwel Cornet, Nathan Collins, and Connor Roberts.

Dyche made six changes for the trip to Newcastle in the previous round – a tie Burnley won on penalties – and is expected to field a similar side with the likes of Collins, Wayne Hennessey, Phil Bardsley, Erik Pieters, Jack Cork, Aaron Lennon and Jay Rodriguez hoping to start against League Two opposition.

“I think we’ve got a better fitness level than last season to make changes,” Dyche said. “We’ve got players who need games for the right reasons who will figure. We need to make sure we’re sharp.

“We want to put out a side who can win a game. That’s an important factor. We won at Newcastle, we had to work very hard for that and got through on penalties but it was a side I felt could win that game, and we will put out a side tomorrow night that’s capable.

“Being competitive comes from performances. If players are playing at the top of their game, I think I could put out any 11 that could win the game, but you’ve got to make sure they’re playing at that level.

“But yes, I think we’ve got a bit of a better depth to our squad now and the quality.”

Cornet was the headline signing of the summer as the Ivory Coast international joined from Lyon late in the transfer window.

The versatile 24-year-old made his debut in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal and could feature again to aid his integration, but Dyche urged patience when it came to expectations placed on the player.

“He’s a player who is adapting to what it is to be here, he’s adapting to the Premier League,” Dyche said. “Physically he found it tough in the period he was on, that comes with the pace of the Premier League.

“But he’s a player who has talent, who can affect the situation going forwards but he’s also a player where we’ve got to find the moments when he’s physically right as well as having the understanding to play in the Premier League.”

A win for Burnley would be their first at Turf Moor since January. Dyche insisted he was not concerned where his side picked up results, but he is confident recent performances will be rewarded sooner rather than later.

“We go into every game trying to win and there’s never been a lack of edge in our trying,” he said. “In the Premier League it’s tough to win games. We know how to do it, we’ve not done it so far, but we will do.

“We like the energy the crowd did bring on Saturday, they were firmly behind the team and the players responded to that. I thought the players responded but we’ve got to turn those strong performances into wins.”

