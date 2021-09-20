Sport Beckham’s bow and Evra’s message – Monday’s sporting social By Press Association September 20 2021, 6.44pm Romeo Beckham and Patrice Evra (Victoria Jones/ Chris Radburn/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 20. Football David Beckham’s son Romeo played 79 minutes on his professional debut for Inter Miami’s reserve side Fort Lauderdale. 79’ SUBIN: Caputo OUT: Beckham— Fort Lauderdale CF (@FTLauderdaleCF) September 20, 2021 View this post on InstagramA post shared by ROMEO (@romeobeckham) Patrice Evra loved Manchester United’s win over West Ham. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) Patrick Bamford did his bit. View this post on InstagramA post shared by PB PB (@patrick_bamford) Billy Gilmour joined a new team. I’m proud to be part of FC United, a team which is working together to prevent suicide. We want to encourage people to talk and reach out. @TalkToSaveLives @_FCUnited pic.twitter.com/YnIeG0nlVZ— Billy Gilmour (@billygilmourrr) September 20, 2021 Pele gave a health update. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Pelé (@pele) What a goal! Carsley or Gravesen? 🤷♂️#GoalOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/JZU2IrIZ8I— Everton (@Everton) September 20, 2021 York City revelled in one of the best results in their history. Happy Old Trafford day 🎉🏟2️⃣6️⃣ years ago today!#YCFC 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/P40Fq9WKdz— York City FC (@YorkCityFC) September 20, 2021 Cricket Headingley had some work done. 🚜☀️ @EmeraldStadium #OneRose pic.twitter.com/jepSHJ6IJZ— Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) September 20, 2021 The new Big Bash kits were unveiled. Favourite shirt?Register for early access to the new @Nike range at https://t.co/yJe8nlvBMV pic.twitter.com/ABbgl5NPSB— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) September 20, 2021 KP was back at the IPL. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Kevin Pietersen 🦏 MBE (@kevinpietersen) Boxing A big week for AJ. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Eddie Hearn (@eddiehearn) View this post on InstagramA post shared by Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) View this post on InstagramA post shared by Eddie Hearn (@eddiehearn) MMA Conor McGregor was out. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) Rugby League Russell Crowe saluted physical disability rugby league champions Warrington. The Wire has it again https://t.co/c1Gsbymuot— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) September 20, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Patrice Evra’s dinner with Sir Alex Ferguson – Monday’s sporting social Cristiano Ronaldo and England Women celebrate – Thursday’s sporting social ParalympicsGB enjoy golden day in Tokyo – Thursday’s sporting social Messi’s in Paris and Whitlock’s ready for the pool – Wednesday’s sporting social