Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Beckham’s bow and Evra’s message – Monday’s sporting social

By Press Association
September 20 2021, 6.44pm
Romeo Beckham and Patrice Evra (Victoria Jones/ Chris Radburn/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 20.

Football

David Beckham’s son Romeo played 79 minutes on his professional debut for Inter Miami’s reserve side Fort Lauderdale.

Patrice Evra loved Manchester United’s win over West Ham.

Patrick Bamford did his bit.

Billy Gilmour joined a new team.

Pele gave a health update.

What a goal!

York City revelled in one of the best results in their history.

Cricket

Headingley had some work done.

The new Big Bash kits were unveiled.

KP was back at the IPL.

Boxing

A big week for AJ.

MMA

Conor McGregor was out.

Rugby League

Russell Crowe saluted physical disability rugby league champions Warrington.

