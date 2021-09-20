Sport Sara Cox to become first woman to referee a Gallagher Premiership game By Press Association September 20 2021, 10.24pm Sara Cox will make history this weekend (David Davies/PA) Sara Cox will make history this weekend as the first woman to referee a Gallagher Premiership game. Having become the first female referee to be centrally contracted by the Rugby Football Union in 2016, she last year became the first female assistant referee in English rugby’s top tier. Cox will break new ground this weekend when she becomes the first woman to take charge of a Gallagher Premiership league game. Huge congratulations to @SaraCoxRef 🎉She'll become the first woman to referee a #GallagherPrem league game on Saturday 💪Continually making history 👊 pic.twitter.com/cbncb1hoVA— Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) September 20, 2021 The PA news agency understands she will officiate at Premiership champions Harlequins’ first home game of the season against Worcester at the Twickenham Stoop on Saturday. Premiership Rugby posted on Twitter: “Huge congratulations to @SaraCoxRef. “She’ll become the first woman to referee a #GallagherPrem league game on Saturday. Continually making history.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Jarred Gillett becomes Premier League’s first referee from outside British Isles Formula Woman: The race is on to find the next female motor sport champion Politicians launch bids to become France’s first woman president 5 players set to star in the Gallagher Premiership this season