Aaron Rodgers on form as Green Bay Packers sweep aside Detroit Lions

Aaron Rodgers bounced back from a torrid first game of the season to throw four touchdowns in a 35-17 win for the Green Bay Packers over the Detroit Lions.

The Packers lost 38-3 to the New Orleans Saints the week prior, though quarterback Rodgers opened well on Monday with his first passing TD of the season early in the first quarter.

A four-yard pass to Aaron Jones drew the sides level at 7-7, while Rodgers’s second – a one-yard pass to Jones again – made it 14-14, but the Lions went in to half-time up by three after an Austin Seibert 43-yard field goal.

Rodgers, in his 17th season, passed for two more touchdowns in the third, and Jones rushed for his fourth of the day early in the fourth quarter as the Packers went up by 18 at Lambeau Field and maintained the advantage to go 1-1 for the season.