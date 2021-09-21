Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Nottingham Forest appoint Steve Cooper as new head coach

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 11.33am Updated: September 21 2021, 12.13pm
Nottingham Forest have appointed Steve Cooper as their new manager (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nottingham Forest have appointed Steve Cooper as their new head coach.

The former Swansea boss, who left the Welsh club at the end of July, replaces Chris Hughton at the City Ground.

Hughton paid the price for a poor start to the Championship season, where they took just one point from their opening seven games.

Forest have had to pay Swansea compensation to get Cooper as he was on gardening leave in south Wales, having just under 12 months left on his contract.

The 41-year-old decided to walk away from the Liberty Stadium after two seasons in charge, where he led them to back-to-back top-six finishes.

Steve Rands and Alan Tate, who were part of his backroom staff at Swansea, are understood to be joining him at Forest.

The trio took training on Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s Championship match with Millwall.

Forest chief executive Dane Murphy told the club’s official website: “Steve was our first choice as head coach and we are delighted to have secured his services. His record of developing young talent is exceptional.

“Steve knows what is required to be successful in the Championship and has a proven track record with Swansea.

“We have reduced the age of our squad over the summer and Steve is the ideal coach to blend a team to start moving us up the table.

“On behalf of the owner and the board, we welcome Steve to the club and look forward to providing every support he needs to be a success at Nottingham Forest.”

