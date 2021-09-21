Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hwang Hee-chan set for maiden Wolves start against Tottenham

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 3.08pm
Hwang Hee-chan could make his first Wolves start against Tottenham. (Nick Potts/PA)
Hwang Hee-chan could make his first Wolves start in the Carabao Cup clash with Tottenham.

John Ruddy, Leander Dendoncker, Yerson Mosquera and Fabio Silva may all come in following the 2-0 Premier League defeat to Brentford.

Jonny (knee) and Pedro Neto (knee) remain long-term absentees for Wolves boss Bruno Lage.

Tottenham will be without forwards Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura.

Bergwijn has a sprained ankle while Moura has a knock and both men will not make the trip to the midlands.

Defender Japhet Tanganga is back from suspension and should return to the squad.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Boly, Hoever, Mosquera, Semedo, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Neves, Cundle, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Trincao, Traore, Podence, Silva, Hwang, Jimenez.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Doherty, Emerson, Sanchez, Romero, Tanganga, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Davies, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Alli, Lo Celso, Gil, Kane, Son, Scarlett.

