Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Jesse Lingard set to start in much-changed Manchester United side

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 4.03pm
Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard could start against West Ham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening (Steven Paston/PA)
Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard could start against West Ham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening (Steven Paston/PA)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to make changes for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup third round clash with West Ham.

The Norwegian has already hinted that midfielder Jesse Lingard, who has scored after coming off the bench in each of his last two Premier League appearances against Newcastle and the Hammers on Sunday, will start against the club where he spent the second half of last season on loan.

Striker Edinson Cavani (muscle strain) and defender Alex Telles (ankle) could return and keepers Tom Heaton and Dean Henderson will be hoping David De Gea is given a rest, while the likes of Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot, Donny van de Beek, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial, as well as youngsters Anthony Elanga, Teden Mengi, Hannibal Mejbri and Shola Shoretire, could come into contention. However, the game is likely to come too soon for defender Phil Jones (match fitness) midfielder Amad (thigh) and striker Marcus Rashford (shoulder).

West Ham can welcome back Michail Antonio from suspension, although he may be saved for Leeds at the weekend.

Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and midfielder Alex Kral are in line to make their debuts following their summer loan moves.

Mark Noble, Issa Diop, Arthur Masuaku and Manuel Lanzini could also start.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Heaton, Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Van De Beek, Pogba, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo, Bailly, Varane, Dalot, Matic, Mata, Lingard, Greenwood, Martial, Elanga, Mengi, Mejbri, Shoretire.

West Ham provisional squad: Areola, Johnson, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Noble, Kral, Lanzini, Fredericks, Vlasic, Yarmolenko, Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio, Randolph.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier