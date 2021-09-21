Jesse Lingard set to start in much-changed Manchester United side

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to make changes for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup third round clash with West Ham.

The Norwegian has already hinted that midfielder Jesse Lingard, who has scored after coming off the bench in each of his last two Premier League appearances against Newcastle and the Hammers on Sunday, will start against the club where he spent the second half of last season on loan.

Striker Edinson Cavani (muscle strain) and defender Alex Telles (ankle) could return and keepers Tom Heaton and Dean Henderson will be hoping David De Gea is given a rest, while the likes of Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot, Donny van de Beek, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial, as well as youngsters Anthony Elanga, Teden Mengi, Hannibal Mejbri and Shola Shoretire, could come into contention. However, the game is likely to come too soon for defender Phil Jones (match fitness) midfielder Amad (thigh) and striker Marcus Rashford (shoulder).

West Ham can welcome back Michail Antonio from suspension, although he may be saved for Leeds at the weekend.

Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and midfielder Alex Kral are in line to make their debuts following their summer loan moves.

Mark Noble, Issa Diop, Arthur Masuaku and Manuel Lanzini could also start.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Heaton, Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Van De Beek, Pogba, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo, Bailly, Varane, Dalot, Matic, Mata, Lingard, Greenwood, Martial, Elanga, Mengi, Mejbri, Shoretire.

West Ham provisional squad: Areola, Johnson, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Noble, Kral, Lanzini, Fredericks, Vlasic, Yarmolenko, Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio, Randolph.