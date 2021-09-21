Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Granit Xhaka suspended for Arsenal’s Carabao Cup tie with AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 4.13pm
Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka was sent off at Manchester City on August 28 (Nick Potts/PA)
Arsenal will be without the suspended Granit Xhaka for their Carabao Cup third-round clash with AFC Wimbledon.

The midfielder will serve the last of a three-game ban for his red card at Manchester City before the international break.

Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) will be assessed ahead of the match but other than that Mikel Arteta has a fully-fit squad to select from and is likely to make changes.

Wimbledon lost for just the second time this season at the weekend and the Sky Bet League One promotion hopefuls are also expected to show alterations.

Mark Robinson made eight changes for the second-round win at Northampton last month and will be aiming to give minutes to fringe players at the Emirates Stadium.

Dan Csoka will be pushing for a start having come off the bench against Plymouth following a shoulder complaint while Paul Osew’s ankle injury could keep him out.

