Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Helicopter stops play and Kammy gets a fright – Tuesday’s sporting social

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 6.17pm
What spooked Chris Kamara? (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 21.

Football

Kammy had a fright in the night.

Hungary’s sanction over racist abuse of England players did not go down well.

Ruben Neves boosted Wolves’ youth policy.

Tributes continued to Jimmy Greaves.

Happy birthdays…

Toby Alderweireld was on the school run.

Lucy Bronze was ready for action.

Newcastle welcomed their goalkeeper back from injury.

Cricket

Play suspended between Gloucestershire and Durham… due to a helicopter!

Stuart Broad showed an act of kindness!

Kevin Pietersen wished Chris Gayle a happy birthday.

Sam Billings jetted in for his IPL stint after a successful Finals Day at Edgbaston.

Boxing

Fight week continued.

Golf

European captain Padraig Harrington was getting pumped up for the Ryder Cup.

MMA

Conor McGregor was on the big screen.

