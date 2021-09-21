Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunderland see off Wigan to reach last 16 of Carabao Cup

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 9.46pm
Sunderland’s Luke O’Nien got the second goal in the win at Wigan (PA)
Sunderland deservedly progressed to round four of the Carabao Cup with a thoroughly deserved 2-0 victory at Wigan.

The clash pitted the top two in League One against each other, but a total of 17 changes – eight to Sunderland, nine to Wigan – showed where it lay on the respective list of priorities.

Right from the off, Sunderland were first to every ball, with Aiden O’Brien seeing a 25-yard effort flash just wide of Ben Amos’ right-hand post.

O’Brien was then involved in Sunderland’s opening goal on 26 minutes, when he appeared to be in an offside position as he chased a long ball.

Wisely he allowed team-mate Nathan Broadhead to take delivery of the pass instead, and the finish from the on-loan Everton player whistled into the far corner of the net.

Dennis Cirkin almost doubled the lead within moments, seeing a rasping drive tipped over by Amos.

A mistake from Jason Kerr – making his debut after a deadline day move from St Johnstone –  then allowed Leon Dajaku to race through on goal, only for Amos to again halt him.

Whatever Wigan boss Leam Richardson said at the break made little difference, with the visitors picking up where they had left off at half-time.

Nine minutes after the restart, Luke O’Nien finished off a lovely team move with a fine finish.

And only desperate defending in the final quarter prevented Sunderland from underlining their superiority further.

