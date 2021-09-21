Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Arthur Gnahoua at the double as Morecambe win at Crewe

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 10.02pm
Arthur Gnahoua scored twice in Morecambe’s win (Richard Sellers/PA)
Arthur Gnahoua scored twice in Morecambe’s win (Richard Sellers/PA)

Arthur Gnahoua struck a brace to help Morecambe to a 3-1 win at Crewe.

The Shrimps were set on their way to their first away success of the League One campaign by some sharp deliveries from the wing, notably from Greg Leigh whose left-wing cross was finished by Adam Phillips for an eighth-minute opener.

Another Leigh delivery was spilled by Will Jaaskelainen into the path of Cole Stockton, whose goal-bound effort was blocked by Rio Adebisi.

But the home side were made to pay again from out wide when Wes McDonald’s cross from the right was netted with aplomb by Gnahoua with a flick of his boot at the near post.

Shane McLoughlin was close to a third for the visitors, with his drive flicking off the bar.

But three fine saves in quick succession from Kyle Letheren, keeping out long-range efforts from J’Neil Bennett, twice, and Callum Ainley, preserved the visitors’ two-goal lead.

Crewe carried their momentum into the second period and cut the arrears in the 49th minute when Bennett drove the ball across goal and Mikael Mandron stabbed in from close range.

Mandron then helped fashion a shooting chance for Ainley inside the box, but Letheren did well to push the ball away.

Leigh almost picked out the far corner as Morecambe relied on the counter attack, before Gnahoua made the game safe when he took Stockton’s pass and found the top corner at the near post late on.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]