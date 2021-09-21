Luke Armstrong scores as Harrogate draw at 10-man Crawley

A second-half own goal by Archie Davies gave high-riding Harrogate a point from a topsy-turvy 2-2 draw at 10-man Crawley.

Harrogate were more threatening following the sending off of striker Ashley Nadesan midway through the second half but could not find a winner.

The visitors went into the clash smarting from their first defeat of the season at Port Vale and in a perfect start took the lead after only two minutes.

Striker Luke Armstrong jumped highest at the far post to head in his sixth goal of the campaign following a corner by George Thomson.

Connor Hall saw a deflected shot fly just wide for Harrogate before Sam Ashford had a shot blocked at the other end.

Crawley captain George Francomb was forced off injured before the Reds equalised three minutes before the break when former Brighton and Nottingham Forest defender Joel Lynch scrambled in his first goal for the club from Jack Powell’s corner.

Ashford then struck from point-blank range in first-half stoppage time to put Crawley ahead.

Harrogate hit back to make it 2-2 eight minutes after the restart when substitute Davies turned a cross by Jack Muldoon into his own net.

Crawley were reduced to 10 men in the 65th minute when substitute Nadesan received a straight red card for an off-the- ball flare-up with Hall who was booked by referee Darren Drysdale.