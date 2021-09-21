Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe upbeat despite late draw at Portsmouth

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 10.40pm
Ryan Lowe refused to be down after conceding late on (Simon Galloway/PA)
Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe was not too despondent despite seeing his side concede a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 2-2 at Portsmouth.

The Pilgrims looked to be heading to the top of Sky Bet League One after Ryan Hardie had scored twice to cancel out Lee Brown’s early goal.

But defender Sean Raggett rescued a point for Pompey in the fifth minute of time added on.

Lowe said: “I’m absolutely proud of the boys. It was two teams going end-to-end, a competitive game and I think the last three games between Portsmouth and Plymouth have finished 2-2.

“Yes, we’d have liked to have hung on until the end but I’m really pleased with a point and what is the point in being top of the league in September?

“Ryan had four stitches in his right ear and we thought he might have to come off because it looked a serious injury. He was in the wars so maybe that gave him a bit of a boost and he took his goals really well.”

Pompey took just six minutes to break the deadlock as left-back Brown drove a free-kick low into the net from the edge of the penalty area.

Plymouth drew level three minutes into the second half when the lively Hardie rounded off a rapid counter-attack from a Pompey corner with a cool finish.

Hardie took advantage of more poor defending to double his and Plymouth’s tally 10 minutes from time.

Shaun Williams went diving in on the halfway line, allowing Hardie to run clean through on goal before calmly rounding helpless goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu to slot home.

Just as Plymouth fans were singing ‘We are top of the league’, Raggett slammed home in the fifth minute of stoppage time after Ellis Harrison had nodded Ronan Curtis’ cross across the face of goal.

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley said: “It was a crazy game and the neutral would have had their value for money.

“We were really pleased with our first-half performance but in the second half we made a mistake for the goal and that affected our rhythm.

“The two goals we conceded were terrible.

“We are fragile at the moment and when you go 2-1 down and you have lost the last three games, you learn a lot about your players.

“The players deserved it and the supporters deserved it because they stayed with us.

“It was an important equaliser. We want to win, especially at home, but sometimes when you score late like that, it can be worth more than a point.

“When you are a new group you need moments like this to build relationships and bring the group together.”

